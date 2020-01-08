Men face court on multiple charges

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FOUR people were arrested after police caught up with a stolen vehicle at Ginninderra Drive, Bruce, yesterday (January 8).

Of the four, one was released without charge, another granted watch house bail and will appear in court on a charge of riding in vehicle without consent at a later date.

The other two, men aged 22 and 24, are facing court.

The 22-year-old man is being charged with driving a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, drug driving, unlicenced driving, breach of parole and breach of bail.

The 24-year-old is facing charges of driving a stolen motor vehicle, riding in a stolen motor vehicle, and driving while disqualified. He will also face a charge of aggravated robbery in company in relation to an incident at Hawker on Christmas Eve.

The two men will face the ACT Magistrates Court today where police will oppose bail.