Men face court over abuse images of children

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A 50-year-old Wanniassa man and a 66-year-old Franklin man are facing court on child-exploitation offences.

The men were arrested last week by members of the ACT Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team following raids on their homes.

The Wanniassa man has been charged with using a carriage service to access child-abuse material and possess or control child abuse material obtained or accessed using a carriage service.

Police will allege images of child exploitation were located on his computer.

The man received watch house bail to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court in June.

The Franklin man has been charged with possess or control child-abuse material obtained or accessed using a carriage service. Police will allege child-exploitation images were located on his computer.

The man received watch house bail to appear in court in June, 2020.

Anyone with information about people involved in child abuse is urged to call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.