Menacing border fires have ACT on ‘high alert’

By
CityNews
-
THERE are fires in surrounding NSW that may impact the ACT, warns the ACT Emergency Services Agency

It says the ESA continues to closely monitor the Dunn’s Road fire, the Adaminaby Complex fire and the Atkinsons fire.

Blackened trees from the Adaminaby Complex fire. Photo: Mara Stroppa

“Our incident management team, helicopters and crews on the ground remain vigilant and on high alert,” the agency assures.

”Together, we have the ability to predict fire behaviour and map lightning strikes after they occur.

”This allows us to remain alert, not alarmed. It also enables us to inform you at the earliest stage of fire activity in Canberra and surrounding NSW that may impact the ACT.

”We are prepared to respond to each and every incident that may occur.”

The ACT ESA says it is also doing everything it can to support NSW Rural Fire Service with the fires burning close to the ACT border.

But, they say, “on the worst bushfire day, our firefighters can’t protect every home. We need you to be prepared, too.

“Now is the time to review your Bushfire Survival Plan. If you don’t have a plan, download and complete one today at esa.act.gov.au.”

