Mercedes seized from woman in drug bust 

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Police seized a black Mercedes GLA45 under the suspicion it was purchased with the proceeds of crime.

POLICE found a home full of drugs and weapons when they searched a 29-year-old woman’s residence in Scullin yesterday (August 27). 

They found more than $16,000 in cash, paraphernalia, a safe containing 180ml of a liquid police suspect to be controlled substance gamma-butyrolactone (GBL), and two electrical discharge devices (similar to a taser).

Police also seized a black Mercedes GLA45 under the suspicion it was purchased with the proceeds of crime.

The woman will appear before the ACT Magistrates Court charged with trafficking controlled drugs, two counts of being in possession with a prohibited weapon, which is not authorised by permit, and two counts of being in possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Further charges may be laid.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleEconomic advisory group wants to hear from small businesses
Next articleDevelopers banned from donating to ACT political parties
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply