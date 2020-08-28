Mercedes seized from woman in drug bust 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE found a home full of drugs and weapons when they searched a 29-year-old woman’s residence in Scullin yesterday (August 27).

They found more than $16,000 in cash, paraphernalia, a safe containing 180ml of a liquid police suspect to be controlled substance gamma-butyrolactone (GBL), and two electrical discharge devices (similar to a taser).

Police also seized a black Mercedes GLA45 under the suspicion it was purchased with the proceeds of crime.

The woman will appear before the ACT Magistrates Court charged with trafficking controlled drugs, two counts of being in possession with a prohibited weapon, which is not authorised by permit, and two counts of being in possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Further charges may be laid.