Minister extends ACT public health emergency

THE ACT Public Health Emergency has been extended for 90 days, until November 19.

ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith.

ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith says the decision has been made based on advice provided by the ACT chief health officer, in light of the unfolding situation across Australia.

“The extension of the emergency declaration will enable the chief health officer to continue to take any action, or give any direction, considered to be necessary to protect Canberrans from and reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the ACT,” she says.

“It has been more than five weeks since the last COVID-19 case was recorded in the ACT, and three weeks since we have had an active case. Our testing numbers consistently remain high, with more than 67,000 negative tests now conducted since the start of the pandemic.

“While we are in a good position in the ACT it is likely, there will be further outbreaks in Australia in the coming weeks and months. We need to remain vigilant as we closely monitor the situation across the country and manage the risks these outbreaks present to the ACT.”

 

