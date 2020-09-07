Minister sneaks through ‘controversial’ workplace laws

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WORKPLACE Safety Minister Suzanne Orr has snuck through “controversial” new laws over a 48 hour period, according to the ACT Master Builders.

Late Friday (September 4) evening Ms Orr brought forward the commencement date for Sections 105 to 108 of the “Employment and Workplace Safety Legislation Amendment Act 2020” from January 9, 2021, to today (September 7).

“Late Friday evening the minister has issued a notice which brings forward the commencement of these laws to Monday, September 7,” said Master Builders ACT CEO Michael Hopkins, who had provided information to members in readiness for a January commencement.

“This move shows just how unsympathetic this government is, not understanding the impact these new regulations will have on local business.

“These controversial laws will allow Union officials, including those recently fined by the Federal Court, to video record workers, including apprentices, on ACT work sites.

“The laws won’t apply when they contravene a commonwealth or state law, however, the ACT government has not been able to confirm the circumstances when this contravention will occur.”

Mr Hopkins said it’s unrealistic to expect all ACT businesses and entire industries to adjust to new laws with 48 hours notice.

“The major beneficiary of these new laws is the construction union, who have recently made a $57,500 donation to the ACT Labor Party,” Mr Hopkins said.

“The MBA is now calling on the Minister to rescind the commencement notice and engage and consult genuinely with all stakeholders affected by these new laws before any further legislative changes are made.”