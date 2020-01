Share Canberra's trusted news:

MARK Burge is missing and his family and the police have concerns for his welfare.

The 32-year-old was last seen in Kambah about 6pm yesterday (January 23).

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 170cm (5’6”) tall, with a fair complexion, brown hair, and of slim build.

Police want the public’s help to locate him, but say that if anyone sees Mark don’t attempt to approach him. Call them on 131444.