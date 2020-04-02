Missing Talia found ‘safe’

A WEEK on and missing Talia Niki has been found safe and well, report police.
Concerned ACT police requested community help to find Talia on two occasions, and today (April 2) report she has been found well.
Talia went missing on March 26.
