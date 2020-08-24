Update: Eboney’s been found safe

Share Canberra's trusted news:
UPDATE: Police report that missing Eboney Scott has been located safe and well.
POLICE and the family of 15-year-old Eboney Scott are concerned for her welfare after she went missing on Friday (August 21).
Have you seen Eboney?
Eboney was last seen in Kaleen at 1.30am and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
She is described as being of Caucasian, about 175cm (5’9”) tall, with dark brown hair, blue/green eyes and she has a medium build.
Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating her.
Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Eboney is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 quoting reference number 6614723.
