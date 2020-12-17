Mitchell Traders’ new president gets serious about security

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Mitchell Traders Association’s new president, elected at its annual general meeting this morning (December 17), plans to lobby the ACT government for more street lighting and security cameras in the wake of a spate of break ins in the area.

MTA president Sukhjeet Singh says security is a big issue in Mitchell and some business owners feel unsafe.

“There’s a supermarket in Mitchell that has been ram raided two or three times and they are not feeling safe, so we want more lighting, security cameras and more patrolling in the area,” says Mr Singh, the director of the Mitchell-based solar energy company, Solar 4 Life.

“We’ve been neglected by a lot of the government sectors and we need more support.”

During his one-year term as president, Mr Singh would also like to grow the association’s membership.

“There are 450 businesses in Mitchell and we only have 45 members so my target is to see that membership number grow substantially so we can support other businesses in the area,” he says.

Mr Singh is also calling on the ACT government to roll out e-scooters in Mitchell.