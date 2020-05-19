Monaro Highway overpass will cut travel time

Share Canberra's trusted news:

PLANS to build an overpass along the Monaro Highway will shorten travel time and improve traffic, according to the federal Infrastructure and Transport Minister Michael McCormack.

The southbound flyover, built at the intersection with Lanyon Drive, is part of a $200 million project funded by the Australian and ACT government.

“The Lanyon Drive flyover will improve traffic flow during the morning and afternoon peak periods, getting commuters home sooner and safer,” Mr McCormack says.

“The traffic lights at the Alexander Maconochie Centre intersection and at the southbound Monaro Highway intersection with Lanyon Drive will be removed and the signalised intersection at Lanyon Drive and Sheppard Street upgraded to improve access into and out of the Hume commercial centre.”

These designs are part of the first stage of Monaro Highway upgrades, which will also see improvements to the intersections with Isabella Drive, Mugga Lane, Tralee Street and Sheppard Street. On-road cycle lanes will also be built as part of the new flyover.

Safety improvements are also well underway further south on the Monaro, with the addition of an overtaking lane and turning lanes near Royalla, which will improve safety those on the way to the snow fields, due to be completed this year, according to ACT Roads Minister Chris Steel.

The ACT government says it will be reaching out to local stakeholders, including businesses in Hume, over the coming weeks to commence consultation on the proposed designs.”

The work will begin in the 2020–21 financial year.