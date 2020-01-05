More smoke face masks available at the shops

Share Canberra's trusted news:

NEW stocks of P2 face masks, to reduce individual exposure to the effects of breathing bushfire smoke, will be available through chemists and hardware stores later today or tomorrow (January 6).

The ACT government says: “While our advice to the community remains that the best way to avoid exposure to the smoke is by staying indoors (with windows and doors closed) we understand that many people in our community also have a preference to use P2 masks.

Information on P2 and N95 masks, and how to fit them properly is available from ACT Health at: https://www.health.act.gov.au/public-health-alert/heavy-smoke-and-extreme-heat-conditions-act

The ACT government says it has also accepted an offer from the Commonwealth of a stock of P2 masks which will be made available for vulnerable people as air-quality conditions require.

These are likely to be made available for people who are particularly sensitive to smoky conditions and those who are unable to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure.