More smoke face masks available at the shops

Share Canberra's trusted news:
Photo: Nathan Harradine Hale
NEW stocks of P2 face masks, to reduce individual exposure to the effects of breathing bushfire smoke, will be available through chemists and hardware stores later today or tomorrow (January 6).
The ACT government says: “While our advice to the community remains that the best way to avoid exposure to the smoke is by staying indoors (with windows and doors closed) we understand that many people in our community also have a preference to use P2 masks.
Information on P2 and N95 masks, and how to fit them properly is available from ACT Health at:
https://www.health.act.gov.au/public-health-alert/heavy-smoke-and-extreme-heat-conditions-act
The ACT government says it has also accepted an offer from the Commonwealth of a stock of P2 masks which will be made available for vulnerable people as air-quality conditions require.
These are likely to be made available for people who are particularly sensitive to smoky conditions and those who are unable to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure.
Who Can You Trust?
In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.
Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.
If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.
Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor