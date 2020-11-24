More than 100 people set to fly in from Singapore

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

ABOUT 150 returning Australians will fly into Canberra on Thursday (November 26) aboard a government-facilitated flight from Singapore. 

ACT Health says all passengers will be screened on arrival before being placed in 14-day hotel quarantine. Returnees will also be tested for covid on days one and days 10-12 of quarantine. 

Following the national review into hotel quarantine, and learning from other states and territories, ACT Health say they, in collaboration with the federal government, have put in place additional safety measures including ongoing surveillance of symptoms and regular testing of hotel staff and government employees in contact with returning travellers.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleOxford’s vaccine result is a global game changer
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply