More than 100 people set to fly in from Singapore

ABOUT 150 returning Australians will fly into Canberra on Thursday (November 26) aboard a government-facilitated flight from Singapore.
ACT Health says all passengers will be screened on arrival before being placed in 14-day hotel quarantine. Returnees will also be tested for covid on days one and days 10-12 of quarantine.
Following the national review into hotel quarantine, and learning from other states and territories, ACT Health say they, in collaboration with the federal government, have put in place additional safety measures including ongoing surveillance of symptoms and regular testing of hotel staff and government employees in contact with returning travellers.