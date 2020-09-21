More than 200 extra buses will soon run on Saturdays

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ABOUT 210 more bus services will run on Saturdays from October 10.

Acting Transport Canberra deputy director general Ben McHugh says there will be more local routes and they’ll run from 6am-12pm.

“Additional to the weekend increases, minor changes will be made to some weekday local routes and a number of dedicated school services starting Monday, October 12,” Mr McHugh said.

“Some of these changes include timing adjustments to improve connections and better accommodate school bell times as well as the inclusion of some extra bus stops.”

While Transport Canberra isn’t encouraging people back to public transport, Mr McHugh said the updates to the weekend timetable will make it easier to practise physical distancing for those who need to use it.