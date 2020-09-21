More than 200 extra buses will soon run on Saturdays

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

ABOUT 210 more bus services will run on Saturdays from October 10.

Acting Transport Canberra deputy director general Ben McHugh says there will be more local routes and they’ll run from 6am-12pm.

“Additional to the weekend increases, minor changes will be made to some weekday local routes and a number of dedicated school services starting Monday, October 12,” Mr McHugh said. 

“Some of these changes include timing adjustments to improve connections and better accommodate school bell times as well as the inclusion of some extra bus stops.”

While Transport Canberra isn’t encouraging people back to public transport, Mr McHugh said the updates to the weekend timetable will make it easier to practise physical distancing for those who need to use it.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous article‘Clarity and delicacy’ in Polifemy performance
Next articleEmergency services warn of possible flash flooding
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply