Motorcyclist becomes ACT’s fourth fatality for the year

A MOTORCYCLIST is dead following a collision with a truck on Ashley Drive in Monash today (September 6). He is the ACT’s fourth road fatality for the year.

At about 11.40am police were called to the collision in the northbound lane near Barraclough Drive. The motorcycle rider was treated at the scene by ACT Ambulance Service paramedics, but in hospital.

The road was closed for a hours while investigations were carried out and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage from around the time of the incident is urged to call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.