Multiple gunshots fired at a house in Watson

IN what police believe to a poorly targeted criminal motorcycle gang incident, multiple gunshots were fired at a home in Watson on Saturday night (April 25).

No-one was injured in the Dodds Place shooting, which was reported to police around 10.55pm.

Police also believe the shooting was related to a previous vehicle theft and arson matter.

Anyone in the area who noticed any suspicious activity yesterday and last night is urged to call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.