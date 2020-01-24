Mural salute to brave firefighters

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ARTIST Geoff Filmer, himself a former volunteer firefighter, has posted this image of a special mural he’s been working on in Garema Place, Civic.

It’s a salute to firefighters painted on temporary wooden panels in the hope some permanent space will be found around the city to say thank you to all the brave Australians who have helped keep us safe this summer from bushfires.

The mural will be around for the next few weeks. In the meantime, there’s more of Geoff’s work at instagram.com/graffikpaint