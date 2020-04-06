Museum wants to share pandemic stories

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE National Museum of Australia is asking for people to share their experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Museum is closed, people are invited to share stories, reflections and photos on the Museum’s Facebook group “Bridging the Distance – Sharing Our COVID-19 Pandemic Experiences”.

National Museum director, Dr Mathew Trinca, says he hopes that sharing stories online will help people feel less isolated, as well as contributing to a record of this “defining moment” event.

“In what is already a ‘defining moment’ in both Australia’s and the world’s history, COVID-19 is challenging every aspect of our lives,” Dr Trinca says.

“The story of this coronavirus calamity is still unfolding but our memories and recollections of the pandemic will resound for many years to come.

“By playing our role now in recording the everyday experiences of Australians as they navigate this difficult and sometimes tragic terrain, we hope to both help bridge the isolation many of us are feeling right now and assist Australians to help make sense of this period when they look back on it in years to come.”

Dr Trinca says the Museum will hold the content shared as a record of these times and look to develop an exhibition based on the stories.