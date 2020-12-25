MY SUMMER / Andrew Barr

This summer, Chief Minister ANDREW BARR will be….

  • Andrew Barr. Photo: Holly Treadaway

    Getting out on the lake with some paddle boarding, kayaking and by booking a “GoBoat” for a three-hour cruise to better explore the lake.

  • Going on a craft beer trail for a few afternoons, which will be spent enjoying the latest BentSpoke and Capital Brewing Co offerings.
  • Heading to Manuka Pool. No Canberra summer is complete without some time at the historic Manuka Pool.  
  • Going on lake runs and walks. I plan to chalk up at least 100 kilometres of lakeside runs and walks.  
  • Experiencing some foodie fun. I’ll be sure to try out the many new restaurants, bars and coffee houses that have opened up across the city.

