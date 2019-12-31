My Summer / Andrew Wall

FOR Brindabella’s Liberal MLA ANDREW WALL, summer means…

  • MLA Andrew Wall with his two daughters, Sophia, six, left, and Piper, 18 months.

    Summer in the region is my favourite, especially because I get to spend a lot of time with my family!

  • My wife and I have two daughters and two dogs and, like many Canberrans, we head to the coast.
  • Again, like many Canberrans, we look forward to stopping along the way at the Braidwood Bakery, which arguably has the best pies (and finger buns, according to my girls) in the region.
  • Spending time with family and friends at home is also a much-loved thing to do in summer.
  • Barbecues at the Cotter and visits to Fadden Pines and Kambah adventure playground with the girls are a great way to spend summer holidays in Canberra. There is nothing better.

