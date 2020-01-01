My Summer / Bianca Russell

EXCITED for her break, St John Ambulance ACT CEO BIANCA RUSSELL is looking forward to spending her summer… 

  • St John Ambulance ACT CEO Bianca Russell.

    Summer is the perfect time for evening picnics, my favourite place is Lennox Gardens at sunset, so I’ll be heading there with my partner to enjoy some cheese and crackers.

  • There’s no better place to escape the heat in summer than the movies, so I’ll be catching a movie in the city.
  • Summer always inspires me to get out and enjoy the community so I’ll be grabbing a bike and going for a ride and the lake is the perfect track to ride.
  • I will be volunteering with our CBR Nightcrew. Christmas can be a busy period in the city with people celebrating so I will be out on the streets with the team!
  • Lastly, I will be heading to the National Gallery. I love the calmness it brings. Plus it’s also cool and it’s nice to enjoy a coffee after seeing the incredible artworks.

