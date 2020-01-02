My Summer / Cedric Bryant

“CITYNEWS” gardening columnist CEDRIC BRYANT won’t be doing too much gardening in the heat of the summer, instead…

Cedric Bryant.
  • I’ll water the garden in the cool of the evening with a cold chardonnay in my hand. 
  • I plan to sit down, relax and enjoy a good book. I only read biographies, enjoying the life adventures of real and successful people.
  • I’m going to plan all the projects for the year, usually called New Year’s resolutions. Of course, most of these will be broken in the first few weeks but it’s always worth a try.
  • I’ll be catching up with friends and family, including my cousins who are visiting from the UK. 
  • And, after seeing research that shows dark chocolate lowers the risk of depression by 400 per cent, I’ll be enjoying lots of dark chocolate!

