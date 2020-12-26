Lifestyle MY SUMMER / Damian Cantwell By CityNews - December 27, 2020 Share Canberra's trusted news: Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp It’s been a challenging year, but ACT electoral commissioner DAMIAN CANTWELL plans to enjoy the summer by… Damian Cantwell. Photo: Belinda Strahorn Practice falling off my mountain bike at the Stromlo Forest Park bike park. Practice falling off my motorbike at the Brindabellas (to confirm my falling-off skills that I learnt while mountain biking). Enjoy hiking in the hills and local touring with my soulmate wife. Reflect on a challenging but enriching year. Give to others in realisation of what life is really about. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)