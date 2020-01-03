My Summer / David Smith

CANBERRA Labor senator DAVID SMITH has a big list of things to get through in the summer, but here are some of his top picks… 

David Smith, centre, with his wife Liesl, and from left, their children Marcus, Stella and Eamonn.
  • I’m hoping to get down to the south coast before Australia Day.
  • Getting out to the Sunset Cinema at the National Botanic Gardens for one of their many movies being shown up until early January.
  • If we get some milder weather I’ll be looking at getting down to Tidbinbilla and Namadgi National Park for some bushwalking. We are lucky to have such beautiful areas on our doorstep.
  • I’ll be busy at the Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum, which will be hosted in the middle of January. More than 300 participants, including parliamentarians, will be attending and I’ll be helping show them around our great city once the hard work of the forum is done!
  • And I’ll be aiming to catch the cricket, with the Big Bash games early in the season and then the women’s T20 internationals coming to Canberra and Manuka Oval in late January.

