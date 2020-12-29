MY SUMMER / Melissa Breen

Two-time Olympian sprinter and Australia’s fastest 100m runner, MELISSA BREEN, now in retirement, plans to spend her summer…

  • Melissa Breen.

    Having Saturday afternoon barbecues with my fiance Matt in our new backyard. 

  • Midweek walks around Lake Tuggeranong with my beautiful parents.
  • Enjoying lazy Sunday morning breakfasts with my friends. 
  • Walking our new golden retriever puppy, Leo, with Matt. 
  • Taking each day as it comes, enjoying the sunshine and life in the slower lane for now!

