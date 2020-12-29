Lifestyle MY SUMMER / Melissa Breen By CityNews - December 30, 2020 Share Canberra's trusted news: Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Two-time Olympian sprinter and Australia’s fastest 100m runner, MELISSA BREEN, now in retirement, plans to spend her summer… Melissa Breen. Having Saturday afternoon barbecues with my fiance Matt in our new backyard. Midweek walks around Lake Tuggeranong with my beautiful parents. Enjoying lazy Sunday morning breakfasts with my friends. Walking our new golden retriever puppy, Leo, with Matt. Taking each day as it comes, enjoying the sunshine and life in the slower lane for now! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)