My Summer / Michael Dooley

AFTER a busy year, “CityNews” Artist of the Year MICHAEL DOOLEY plans to spend most of the summer with his family by…
- Swimming at Kambah Pool or Casuarina Sands.
- Taking my boys to see the Big Bash cricket game at Manuka Oval.
- Camping in the snowy mountains, possibly up at Yarrangobilly, or exploring the alps on the Victorian side of the border.
- I will be going to a concert of my friend Sarahlouise Owens, who is a singer and is premiering a new song cycle I wrote, at the Wesley Centre in Forrest.