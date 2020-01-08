My Summer / Michael Dooley

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

AFTER a busy year, “CityNews” Artist of the Year MICHAEL DOOLEY plans to spend most of the summer with his family by…  

“CityNews” Artist of the Year, Michael Dooley.
  • Swimming at Kambah Pool or Casuarina Sands. 
  • Taking my boys to see the Big Bash cricket game at Manuka Oval.
  • Camping in the snowy mountains, possibly up at Yarrangobilly, or exploring the alps on the Victorian side of the border. 
  • I will be going to a concert of my friend Sarahlouise Owens, who is a singer and is premiering a new song cycle I wrote, at the Wesley Centre in Forrest.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleMen face court on multiple charges
Next articleDrier, hotter year of unhappy weather records
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply