My Summer / Mike Welsh

The bulk of my summer will be spent deciding which colour to paint the house. Vatican pink and cerise are in the mix, but long shots, with battleship grey the likely outcome.
I’ll also take some time to test ride (for the first time) some motor scooters – the Vespa type.
Choosing a suitable name for the new puppy Santa brought. Matilda, Hawkeye and Claude are the front runners.
It’s always an enjoyable time to be in the capital over a long, hot summer, given the joint is almost deserted. Although I must confess to enjoying the odd bout of bitching about another long, hot summer in Canberra.
And to keep my brain active I’ll spend some time considering what I might do with the vast sums of money coming my way after January 26 when I turn 66. Should I choose to retire and draw the aged pension?