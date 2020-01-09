My Summer / Mike Welsh

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

“SEVEN Days” columnist MIKE WELSH writes…

Mike Welsh.
  • The bulk of my summer will be spent deciding which colour to paint the house. Vatican pink and cerise are in the mix, but long shots, with battleship grey the likely outcome.
  • I’ll also take some time to test ride (for the first time) some motor scooters – the Vespa type.
  • Choosing a suitable name for the new puppy Santa brought. Matilda, Hawkeye and Claude are the front runners. 
  • It’s always an enjoyable time to be in the capital over a long, hot summer, given the joint is almost deserted. Although I must confess to enjoying the odd bout of bitching about another long, hot summer in Canberra.
  • And to keep my brain active I’ll spend some time considering what I might do with the vast sums of money coming my way after January 26 when I turn 66. Should I choose to retire and draw the aged pension?

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleCanberra cuts the fireworks for fundraising concert
Next articleBushfire trauma makes kids scared and angry
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply