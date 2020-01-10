My Summer / Patrick Mullins

THIS summer, local writer PATRICK MULLINS is hoping for a peaceful Canberra so he can…
Look forward to morning walks around Lake Burley Griffin, breakfasts on the Kingston Foreshore, and an evening wine at the Pop Inn at Bowen Park.
There’s nothing better for reading than a rainy summer, so walks, wines, and meals aside I’m also hoping for wet days where I can put a dent in the much-swollen stack of books by my bed: Hilary McPhee’s “Other People’s Houses” will be first.
The National Gallery’s Matisse & Picasso exhibit, and the National Archives’ ASIO exhibit, are both on the to-do list, perhaps even on the same day: there should always be shadows to beauty.
I’ll take a break from writing by seeing the NLA’s exhibit on Australian children’s literature; will escape the heat by going to Manuka Pool.