My Summer / Patrick Mullins

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

THIS summer, local writer PATRICK MULLINS is hoping for a peaceful Canberra so he can…

Patrick Mullins.
  • Look forward to morning walks around Lake Burley Griffin, breakfasts on the Kingston Foreshore, and an evening wine at the Pop Inn at Bowen Park.
  • There’s nothing better for reading than a rainy summer, so walks, wines, and meals aside I’m also hoping for wet days where I can put a dent in the much-swollen stack of books by my bed: Hilary McPhee’s “Other People’s Houseswill be first. 
  • The National Gallery’s Matisse & Picasso exhibit, and the National Archives’ ASIO exhibit, are both on the to-do list, perhaps even on the same day: there should always be shadows to beauty. 
  • I’ll take a break from writing by seeing the NLA’s exhibit on Australian children’s literature; will escape the heat by going to Manuka Pool. 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleClimate protest in Garema Place
Next articleHundreds fighting to keep fire from ACT border
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply