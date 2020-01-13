My Summer / Robert Macklin

AUTHOR and “CityNews” columnist Robert Macklin loves these things about summer…
When everyone else is on holidays I can write my books without interruption.
I’ll be putting the finishing touches on the story of a Canberra company whose inventions are changing the military balance of power in our region.
We’ll definitely be taking in the Matisse/Picasso blockbuster at the National Gallery, a delicious throwback to the time when I was Canberra’s arts editor-at-large and the gallery’s former director Betty Churcher staged them every year.