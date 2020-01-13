My Summer / Robert Macklin

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

AUTHOR and “CityNews” columnist Robert Macklin loves these things about summer… 

Robert Macklin.
  • When everyone else is on holidays I can write my books without interruption.
  • I’ll be putting the finishing touches on the story of a Canberra company whose inventions are changing the military balance of power in our region.
  • We’ll definitely be taking in the Matisse/Picasso blockbuster at the National Gallery, a delicious throwback to the time when I was Canberra’s arts editor-at-large and the gallery’s former director Betty Churcher staged them every year.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleCartoon / Dose of Dorin
Next articleBerry bulldozes Dickson residents again
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply