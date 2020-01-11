My Summer / Sam Williams

Canberra Raiders halfback, SAM WILLIAMS, who recently re-signed with the club for 2020, says…
I love my cricket so I can’t wait to catch some Big Bash League action at Manuka Oval. It’s short, it’s entertaining and it’s always an enjoyable evening. I’ll be cheering on the Sydney Thunder when they come to Canberra to take on the Adelaide Strikers and the Melbourne Renegades. Go the Thunder!
Going to the open-air cinema is one of my favourite things to do in the summer. After a long hard day of training it’s nice to kick back and enjoy a movie. I love taking my wife down to watch a movie and wind down. Pre-season is long and tough, so you have to enjoy yourself and switch off while you can.
The Duxton is a great place to take friends or family for a nice relaxing meal with a quiet drink.
I’m not as skilled as most of the other boys when I’ve got the golf sticks in my hand, however, I do like to get out to Yowani golf course and try to improve when I can.