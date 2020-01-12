My Summer / Tim Overall

QUEANBEYAN-Palerang Regional Council mayor TIM OVERALL’s summer involves…
This New Year period I’ll be on an inland driving holiday supporting drought-affected NSW local economies.
Later, a short break at the coast with family, friends and, of course, Sandie the dog.
Best efforts will go into trying to preserve the garden during the long, hot, dry summer.
Finish reading Robert Hughes’ “The Fatal Shore” before Australia Day, which is about the colonisation of Australia and how the transportation system of 160,000 convicts created the country we know today.
I’ll be staying in direct contact with the Rural Fire Service Lake George Zone and the “Fires Near Me” app.