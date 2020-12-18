Mystery man suspected of fraud and theft

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WHO’S this? Police are looking for help to identify this man as they investigate alleged fraudulent transactions and theft of a car.

Police allege that on Friday, November 20, the man smashed the car’s window and stole a bag containing a wallet and keys from a white Holden Astra at the Red Hill summit car park.

The man police are looking for was later captured on CCTV completing fraudulent transactions totaling more than $500 using a stolen bank card at two petrol stations and a supermarket around 6.30pm the same day.

It is alleged the man was driving a stolen silver Subaru Liberty with the registration YOL41P.

Anyone with information should call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.