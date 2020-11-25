Mystery offenders damage cars in Belconnen

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CARS parked near Belconnen Skate Park were damaged last night (November 24) and now police need information.

Police responded to reports of people damaging vehicles on the corner of Emu Bank and Eastern Valley Way in Belconnen at about 10.15pm, and believe an altercation between two groups of people may have taken place at the same time.

Anyone who witnessed the incidents, including those in nearby apartments, or have CCTV or mobile phone footage are being asked to come forward.

Information can be provided by contacting Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6680831.