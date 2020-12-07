Nature reserve planned for Kenny

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Planning Minister Mick Gentleman.

A NEW nature reserve in the emerging suburb of Kenny was announced by Land Management Minister Mick Gentleman today (December 8).

The reserve, which will be in consultation until January, will help protect the native ecosystem as work continues in the new suburb, says Mr Gentleman.

“This will be the 39th reserve in our Canberra Nature Park network, providing residents in the new suburb of Kenny access to a reserve right on their doorsteps,” he says. 

“The reserve will also act as an environmental offset to protect endangered species and enable work to begin on the suburb of Kenny. Offsets like these help us balance the impact of urban development on our wildlife.”

Nearby Franklin Grasslands opened to the public this year.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleDark web investigation leads to attempted murder charges
Next articlePolice resume investigations into 1971 Canberra cold case
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply