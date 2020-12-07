Nature reserve planned for Kenny

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A NEW nature reserve in the emerging suburb of Kenny was announced by Land Management Minister Mick Gentleman today (December 8).

The reserve, which will be in consultation until January, will help protect the native ecosystem as work continues in the new suburb, says Mr Gentleman.

“This will be the 39th reserve in our Canberra Nature Park network, providing residents in the new suburb of Kenny access to a reserve right on their doorsteps,” he says.

“The reserve will also act as an environmental offset to protect endangered species and enable work to begin on the suburb of Kenny. Offsets like these help us balance the impact of urban development on our wildlife.”

Nearby Franklin Grasslands opened to the public this year.