Navigating streaming via a new app

Here’s something new; an app that helps navigate the burgeoning world of streaming. Columnist NICK OVERALL explains everything.

IN our age of streaming, where it seems everyone has their own show they’re just bursting to recommend to you, we’re all a bit used to the old “I’ll have to check it out” or the classic “I’ll add it to my list”.

Well with a new app, and perhaps a new way we navigate entertainment, there’s no longer an excuse to forget about what series you’ve been told to go home and watch all in one night.

The aptly titled app “Bingie” just hit the Apple Store. A specifically designed social-media network for streaming.

Similar to what’s found on the website justwatch.com/au, which I covered in this column a few weeks ago, “Bingie” gives you a list of streaming sites, television shows and movies and, like Facebook or Instagram, a friends’ list to share them with.

Users can start conversations about shows, share them with others, and leave their own personal reviews and recommendations. I’m an Android user, and so far it’s only available for the iPhone, but you can bet that when released for my own device I’ll be downloading it quick smart and closely monitoring.

BUT what do I have to recommend this week in a more traditional format? I’ve been watching BBC’S new thriller “The Salisbury Poisonings”, now available on SBS On Demand.

It’s an account of the riveting true story of the poisoning of a UK intelligence officer (serving as a double agent) and his daughter, with a deadly nerve agent, all unfolding at a park bench in a city in England no bigger than Queanbeyan.

How the community and the heroes within it rally around to prevent a further possible disaster is a captivating story and, as reviews attest, it’s brilliantly put together in this series.

For a price tag of a few occasional ads on SBS On Demand and nothing more, this drama series is one of the most underrated of the year in a story not widely known but one that holds many fascinating, and disturbing lessons.

NETFLIX also recently secured the rights to stream the popular crime series “Hannibal”. It originally aired in 2013 but has now seen a huge boost thanks to the streaming giant giving it a jumpstart, with it trending at top three on the site.

The name may ring bells, especially if you’ve seen the 1991 best picture winner “The Silence of the Lambs” featuring Anthony Hopkins as the menacing, yet compelling psychopath.

“Hannibal” acts as a prequel set years before the events of the film, in which an FBI criminal profiler finds himself able to sympathise with the villain. The two strike a deal to help each other track down criminals of a similar mind to Hannibal himself.

To stand up to Hopkin’s portrayal of Lecter seems an almost insurmountable task. However, Mads Mikkelsen, a Danish actor who has built quite the reputation for his knack to play the bad guy (think the villain in the bond film “Casino Royale” or the Marvel film “Doctor Strange”), remarkably pulls it off, with a slimy, yet somehow sophisticated aura he brings to the role.

ON a more sombre note, after the tragic passing of legendary actor Chadwick Boseman, some of his work can be found on the streaming platforms.

Most recently, his role as a veteran in “Da 5 Bloods”, the Vietnam War thriller, can be found on Netflix. Also there is “Marshall”, where he plays a gifted young lawyer fighting against racial prejudice.

And, of course, in the role he described as the “honour of his career” he can be seen in “Black Panther” on Disney+, where he fights to inherit the throne of Wakanda, the hidden country of vast technological advancements that he is destined to rule.

Though his life was sadly cut so short, he lives on through his art.

More of Nick Overall on Twitter @nick_overall