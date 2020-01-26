Neighbour fees after being shot at

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A NEIGHBOUR fled when a 40-year-old Gilmore man pulled out a gun and fired it at him during an argument over stolen property.

Police allege that about 3pm on Monday, January 13, the man stole items from a neighbouring property. The owner of the items subsequently confronted the man about the alleged theft.

It was then that the man allegedly produced a firearm and fired it at the neighbour a number of times, causing the neighbour to drive off.

Yesterday afternoon (January 26) police raided a house on Rischbieth Crescent, Gilmore, and arrested the suspect, who was already on bail for other offences.

During their search, police found two loaded, modified .22 calibre rifles, three paint-ball rifles, a large quantity of ammunition, ammunition magazines and two swords. Police also seized two portable fridges and three motorbikes believed to be stolen property.

Additionally, police found pressed cannabis resin, dried cannabis and 12 mature cannabis plants growing in pots in the backyard.

The man faces a total of 16 charges, including discharge firearm endangering life, discharge firearm in a public place, possess prohibited firearm, theft, and cultivate prohibited plant.