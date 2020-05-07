New device could help doctors detect deadly cancers

Share Canberra's trusted news:

NEW miniature devices that could be developed into safe, high-resolution imaging technology could help doctors identify potentially deadly cancers early.

Millions of people around the world die from cancer every year, which is why scientists from ANU and the University of Strathclyde and Oxford University in the UK, have collaborated in making this new devices.

One of the lead researchers Prof Lan Fu says the devices use terahertz radiation, which can penetrate through materials such as plastics, wood and skin. She says terahertz radiation falls between infrared and microwaves in the electromagnetic spectrum and does not damage living tissues like X-rays.

“These tiny devices are made from nanowires that are one hundred times thinner than a human hair, yet they could hold the key to some very powerful imaging and sensing technologies,” said Prof Fu, who is from the ANU Research School of Physics.

“They could help create a new safe imaging technology with much higher resolution than current ultrasound devices used to detect small tumours that doctors can adopt for regular check-ups. Furthermore, the technology could detect suspicious tumours that generate a specific terahertz ‘fingerprint’.”

Terahertz technologies are currently being used in security scan systems at airports as well as industrial and clinical applications, says Prof Fu. The ANU physicists and their colleagues in the UK have found a way to greatly enhance the amount of information that their devices can obtain about an object compared to these technologies.

“In today’s technologies, usually only the intensity of the terahertz radiation is detected. However, we’ve been able to detect other changes in its properties such as polarisation as the terahertz pulse passes through and interacts with a material or object. By detecting the polarisation of the pulse, we can uncover more information about the material,” she says.

“Polarisation is essentially the directions in which the electromagnetic wave vibrates as it travels.”

Co-researcher Prof Hoe Tan says the team’s work uses nanotechnology, which results in a smaller footprint than today’s technology, thereby offering potential cost-savings.

“We could see our little devices being used to make security screening at airports easier and less intrusive – wouldn’t it be nice to have a sophisticated scanning system whereby we wouldn’t need to queue at airports, and take our laptops and liquids out from our carry-on bags,” says Prof Tan.

The research is published in Science. The lead author of the paper, Dr Kun Peng, who is currently a postdoctoral fellow at Oxford, was a PhD student within the ANU team and graduated in 2017.