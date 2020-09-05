New mental-health unit for Canberra Hospital

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A NEW Mental Health Low Dependency Unit has been announced for Canberra Hospital providing an additional 10 beds through the refurbishment of Ward 12B.

Funding of $10 million has been provided under the Australian Government’s Community Health and Hospitals Program and the project is expected to be complete by mid-2021.

Mental Health Minister Shane Rattenbury said: “The 12B Low Dependency Unit will reduce waiting times for mental health patients and improve access to specialised and individual interventions, reducing recovery time and length of stay in hospital.

“These additional beds will also improve patient flow throughout the system, reducing pressure on acute and sub-acute inpatient beds.”