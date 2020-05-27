New name opens new world for community service

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Belconnen Community Service (BCS) has changed its name to Capital Region Community Services (CRCS) amid plans to extend its reach into regional NSW. This is a sponsored post.

BELCONNEN Community Service (BCS) has changed its name to Capital Region Community Services (CRCS) amid plans to extend its reach into regional NSW.

It’s a change that’s been made with heart, borne out of requests for services from areas that were beyond BCS’ reach because of the way it was registered, says CEO Mandy Green.

“The new name reflects our plan to extend services across the border,” she says.

“Community service organisations are generally very dynamic and innovative and BCS/CRCS has certainly operated this way in responding to community needs.”

Requests from NSW neighbours included transport and support co-ordination for people with an NDIS plan; its suite of support for older people who have an aged-care package such as transport, domestic assistance, personal care and other support needs, and other services such as its Bungee Youth Resilience program for primary school children.

Mandy says that last year, BCS consulted with key stakeholders in Canberra and the wider region to draft its 2020-2030 strategic plan and as a result, changed its company entity to a “Company Limited by Guarantee” so it could include regional NSW communities. She says she’s thrilled that this means they can help more people.

“I’m very excited about the changes to the organisation, as are our employees,” she says.

“This is a really special opportunity for us and I’m looking forward to getting out and meeting people within the capital region.”

The new CRCS will include Goulburn Mulwaree, Upper Lachlan, Yass Valley, Wingecarribee, Snowy Valleys, Snowy Monaro, Queanbeyan Palerang, Hilltops, Eurobodalla and Bega Valley.

Mandy, who has been with the organisation for almost 12 years, says nothing will change in terms of the services provided to Belconnen and to Canberra.

“That has and will not change, our commitment here remains steadfast,” she says.

“I enjoy working with so many talented and committed professionals who put people first. For me, working in an ever-changing environment is invigorating and ensures that we are always being proactive and responsive.”

Mandy says that initially, CRCS plans to extend access to its services for older people with an aged-care package and individuals living with a disability and who have an NDIS plan.

“We have future plans to provide elements of our services for all age groups as we develop collaborative partnerships with agencies within the region to build upon what’s already available and enhance the range of support and programs on offer to the community,” she says.

Where possible, Mandy says that CRCS plans to work collaboratively with existing service providers within the capital region.

“What we offer is quite unique and very complementary to existing services,” she says.

“If there are no services already existing in a region, we will look at ways we can work with the community to provide services to fill a need. We plan to spend time engaging with the capital region to understand what makes each area unique and hear from residents and stakeholders about what they need and how we might be able to work with existing providers to add value.

“We plan to provide new jobs for the communities we engage with and become part of the community to create opportunities.”

Mandy says that this transformation stands true to the diligence and hard work of the boards and CEOs who have led the organisation over the past 45 years.

“In reading through the history of BCS and the many volumes of annual reports and strategic plans, our organisation has placed connection with community and reaching and meeting the needs of our communities at the heart of everything,” she says.

“The organisation has always worked hard to extend their reach to ensure that all members of the community have been included and supported.

“This new chapter as CRCS stands on the shoulders of all of those who have gone before us and we respect and acknowledge their contribution to our rich history and thank them for putting us in a fortunate position to build on this foundation.”

crcs.com.au