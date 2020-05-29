New police chief brings inspectors back

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FOR the first time since the ’90s, Canberra’s top cop announced the return of inspectors into the Australian Federal Police (AFP).

ACT chief police officer, deputy commissioner Neil Gaughan made the announcement yesterday (May 28) when 14 ACT police officers received the title.

Inspector was a defined rank in the AFP prior to a review and a flattening of the AFP’s structure more than 20 years ago, and until this week, no new inspectors were appointed within the AFP, other than for some international deployments.

Sine the ’90s the officers in charge of sections, police stations and specialist units have held the rank of station sergeant, and while this title reflected the seniority of these officers within ACT Policing, it did not provide parity of rank with other police jurisdictions.

Deputy commissioner Gaughan said the title of inspector holds great significance for police across Australia.

The restoration of inspectors to ACT Policing, and soon the wider AFP, will ensure officers with significant service and experience, doing comparable work across police jurisdictions, are recognised, he said.

“I am pleased the AFP understood the issues that arose when ACT Policing’s station sergeants were dealing with inspectors and superintendents in other jurisdictions, which is important given our close working relationship with NSW Police and other state and territory police,” he said.

“A number of current and former ACT Policing officers campaigned for some time to reinstate inspectors in the AFP. Their compelling arguments and pursuit of this change has come to fruition, and while it is appreciated now, I know the upcoming leaders of ACT Policing will also thank them for their efforts.

“I would like to congratulate each of our new inspectors for their continued service to ACT Policing and the wider community, their experience and leadership is highly valued.”