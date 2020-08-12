New police team will focus on preventing crime

ACT chief police officer Deputy Commissioner Neil Gaughan

A NEW crime prevention-focused police team is one of three proactive teams that will hit Canberra’s streets over the next two years. 

The first team of 10 will be on the ground for a proof-of-concept pilot in September with additional teams coming over the next couple of years.

ACT Policing had previously focused on reacting to crime as it occurs, but chief police officer Neil Gaughan said this new service model addresses known crime risks before they cause wide-spread harm to the community.

The new teams are part of a $33.9 million ACT government-commitment as part of ACT Policing’s new police services model, which will see more than 60 staff join ACT Policing.

The model also includes additional tools and tech for members, such as mobile devices, TASERS and body-worn cameras as well as additional resourcing to provide real-time intelligence out on the road.

Detective superintendent Jason Kennedy is leading the proactive teams, saying they will be focussed on addressing issues that cause repeat calls for service across the local community.

“A significant focus for the team will be to work with organisations in the community sector to ensure vulnerable Canberrans most at risk are engaged with appropriate services available to them,” he said.

“Tackling the root causes of a problem can not only solve it for good which is more resource effective; but more importantly it improves life outcomes for the community members concerned and diverts people away from crime.”

