New publications support vulnerable Canberrans

The "Capacity Guidelines", "ACT Capacity Toolkit", and "2021 Older Persons ACT Legal Service (OPALS) Diary" were launched today (December 1).

THREE publications were launched today (December 1) to help elderly people and people with disability in the ACT get more information about legal issues they might face. 

The “2021 Older Persons ACT Legal Service (OPALS) Diary” aims to assist elderly Canberrans with information about legal issues they commonly face, while the “Capacity Guidelines” and the “ACT Capacity Toolkit” are new resources to help those advising and supporting people whose ability to make decisions is of concern.

Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury, Disability Minister Emma Davidson, and Legal Aid ACT’s CEO John Boersig launched the publications, with Mr Boersig saying: “These new resources reflect our commitment to people understanding their rights and protecting the interests and dignity of those who require support to make decisions.

“The Capacity Guidelines offer legal practitioners a framework to assess capacity. The Toolkit is a practical resource for family and carers of people, including the elderly and adults with disability, who may need support to make decisions about legal and other matters,” he said.

Council on the Ageing ACT CEO Jenny Mobbs welcomed the new resources, saying: “Navigating the legal system can be a daunting experience, but the Diary launched today will provide older members of our community with helpful advice they can use as a starting point.

“The diary is a practical resource that is easy to understand and easy to access, and alongside the Capacity Guidelines and Toolkit, will help vulnerable people engage more effectively with legal issues facing them.”

The Legal Capacity Guidelines and Toolkit are available on the Legal Aid ACT website and the Disability Justice Strategy website. Hard copies of the 2021 OPALS Diary and the Legal Capacity Guidelines and Toolkit are available through Legal Aid.

