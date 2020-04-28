New top cop appointed after Johnson moves on

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA has a new chief police office after Ray Johnson took a newly created position at the ACT Emergency Services Agency (ESA).

He will begin a role as the ACT ESA’s deputy commissioner on May 18, and will review Canberra’s 2019-20 bushfire response.

Mr Johnson’s role will also support the ESA commissioner Georgeina Whelan, and will be responsible for ESA capability and ensuring members of the emergency services and volunteers are properly equipped, trained and prepared for their work protecting the community.

Mr Johnson has 35 years of experience across local, national and international policing. He joined the AFP in 1985, starting his policing career in Canberra where he undertook both community policing and detective duties before moving to AFP National, investigating serious and organised crime at a local and national level.

More recently lead a program of cultural reform and improved staff wellbeing support that included significant professional standards, diversity and inclusion reforms for the AFP.

Mr Johnson has also undertaken international missions in East Timor, Cyprus and China. Over his 35-year career, he has gained extensive experience in leading operations and managing the response to emergencies, both in the ACT and internationally.

Assistant commissioner Johnson was awarded group citation for bravery in 2001 and the Australian Police Medal in 2013.

On leaving the AFP, Mr Johnson says: “Choosing to leave the AFP after 35 years’ service has been a difficult and deeply personal decision and I will miss the dedicated people who do such a great job.”

“However, I am looking forward to bringing my experience in emergency management to the ESA whilst I also continue to learn from the great people in ESA,” he says.

Australian Federal Police deputy commissioner Neil Gaughan will replace Mr Johnson as chief police officer on May 18.

Mr Gaughan career with the AFP spans more than 30 years, and during that time he has extensive operational experience in general policing and investigative roles in ACT Policing (1984 to 1999) and later moved to AFP national operations.

Since 2018, deputy commissioner Gaughan has led the AFP’s response to serious and organised criminal networks, economic and serious crimes, cybercrime, human exploitation. He has also managed the AFP’s international engagement.

Mr Gaughan has been involved in the development of contemporary Australian counter terrorism policy and contributed to national countering violent extremism strategies.

In 2017, as assistant commissioner of the Organised Crime portfolio of the AFP, Mr Gaughan championed new approaches to disrupting, dismantling and combatting serious and organised crime with a focus on strengthening partnerships across government and industry.

He was awarded the Australian Police Medal in 2011.

Mr Gaughan says he’s pleased to be taking on the role of chief police officer and leading ACT policing’s COVID-19 response in the coming months.

“I feel very privileged to return to community policing at a time of change as ACT Policing modernises its service and tackles crime more proactively as part of the Police Services Model,” he says.

“After spending half my AFP career with ACT Policing in general duties and investigative roles, I am focused on working with government and community partners to continue to address recidivist offending and the impact of road trauma.

“I look forward to building on the work of assistant commissioner Ray Johnson and his predecessors, ensuring ACT Policing continues to meet the challenges of the future and the needs of the Canberra community.”