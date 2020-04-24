New virus case had minimal outside contact

ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman.

THE new confirmed COVID-19 case in the ACT, a man in his 60s, had very minimal contact with people from outside his immediate household, says ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman. 

But, she says, they are confident that he didn’t acquire the virus in Canberra. 

“I can reassure you that ACT Health will contact anyone who was identified as a close contact and let you know what you need to do but at this time we do not believe there is any risk to the broader community,” Dr Coleman says.

“We are very confident that this individual has acquired the virus outside of Canberra, but it is a really complicated case and we are still trying to understand and determine some of the details. 

“We think that there’s an overseas link to this case.”

Dr Coleman says the man is well and is not in hospital. 

He is the third confirmed case in the past two weeks, and brings the total for the ACT to 105.

But with 97 people having recovered and three deaths, there are only five affected people, all of whom are isolating at home.

There are no COVID-19 cases being treated in Canberra hospitals.

