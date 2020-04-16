New virus phase will see measures reviewed soon

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE physical distancing measures in place will be reviewed in the next two weeks after Australia has moved into the “suppression phase” of its coronavirus pandemic response, says ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr.

“The measures that are currently in place in the ACT will remain in place for the next four weeks, with a review of those measures to be undertaken in the next two to three weeks, but any announcement on changes would be four weeks away,” Mr Barr says.

But, Mr Barr says the news of these reviews comes with a note of caution.

“Other countries have had similar initial success, relaxed their restrictions too early and found themselves having to go back in to prevent a second wave,” he says.

“Where we are at the moment is we’re going well, we’ve bought some time but we’re going to need to keep this up, we’re going to regularly review it but where we are now is where we’re going to be for the next four weeks.

“What we need now is to stay the course with our physical distancing, wash our hands, and do all the things we’ve repeatedly [been told to do], and hopefully in a month or so we find ourselves in an even better position than we are at the moment. Everyone is keen to chart a path out of here. The problem is, it’s not as straight-forward and easy as some might suggest.”

Mr Barr’s announcement comes after a meeting in the National Cabinet today (April 16) and follows the national guidance.