Nine drugged and five drunk drivers booked in one night

POLICE caught and “extraordinary” nine drug drivers and five drunk drivers on Thursday night (September 3).

“It’s incredibly frustrating to see people continuing to take such reckless risks on the road,” says Insp Marcus Boorman, the officer in charge of Road Policing.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol or any other substance is dangerous. It can cause death or injury, and we will continue to detect and put before the courts those who choose to drink drive or drug drive.

“Taking five intoxicated and nine drug drivers off the road in one night is extraordinary and demonstrates how committed our officers are to removing these drivers from our road.”

The nine motorists caught driving with drugs:

A 48-year-old man was stopped in Monash and arrested for drug driving, driving while disqualified and breaching a Good Behaviour Order.

A 35-year-old man was arrested for drug driving and breach of bail after being stopped in Higgins.

A 44-year-old man was pulled over in Red Hill and arrested for drug driving and breaching a Good Behaviour Order.

A 36-year-old man was pulled over in Ainslie and arrested for multiple offences including drug driving, driving with a suspended license, driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle.

A 32-year-old man who had never held a driver’s license was stopped in Weston and arrested for drug driving and driving without a licence.

A 35-year-old woman who had also never held a licence was arrested in Ngunnawal for drug and unlicensed driving.

A 20-year-old man was stopped in O’Connor and arrested for drug driving and with a suspended licence.

A 33-year-old man was stopped in Cook and arrested for drug driving.

A 35-year-old man was stopped in Weston where he was arrested for drug driving.

Five drink drivers were caught drink driving: