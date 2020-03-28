Nine more Canberrans succumb to coronavirus

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT now has 71 confirmed cases of coronavirus with today’s new cases adding nine to the tally.

Of the new nine – six males and three females, aged between 48 and 73 – ACT Health says seven are linked to overseas travel, including cruise ships, one is a close contact of a confirmed case and one is under investigation by Health Protection Services.

Of the travellers, there are no new flights associated with these cases. All flight details of confirmed cases are available at health.act.gov.au.

ACT Health has reaffirmed that there is no evidence of local transmission in the territory and says it has performed 3988 negative COVID-19 tests to date.

Six of the COVID-19 patients are in Canberra hospitals, the rest are isolating at home with ACT Health support.

To date, two people have recovered from COVID-19 and have been released from self-isolation.