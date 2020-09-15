Update: Amy’s been found safe

Share Canberra's trusted news:

UPDATE: Police say Amy has been found safe and well.

NINETY-five-year-old Amy Thompson was out in Garran with her red four-wheeled walking frame this morning (September 15) and hasn’t been seen since.

Police say she was last seen at about 11am and describe her as Caucasian, of a thin build and with grey hair.

She was last seen wearing a green polar fleece vest with a white and blue striped shirt underneath, dark coloured pants, glasses and a pendant around her neck.

Police and Amy’s family hold concerns for Amy’s welfare.

Anyone who may have information that could assist police in locating Amy is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 quoting reference number 6631654.