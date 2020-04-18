No infections, but don’t stop now, says Dr Kerryn

THE ACT continues its infection-free run with no new cases of COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours and a recovery rate of 85 per cent as 88 of the 103 people affected by coronavirus are released from self isolation.

ACT chief health officer Kerryn Coleman

Despite only one reported case in eight days, ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman is adamant: “This is not the time to travel to the coast, interstate or gather in large groups with family and friends.

“We are in a very good position, but I remind people to not become complacent.

“This weekend, please only go out for essential reasons, comply with the rules of physical distancing and practice good hand and respiratory hygiene.”

There have been three deaths from the disease in Canberra and one patient remains in hospital.

The remaining 11 people are isolating at home with ACT Health support.

The number of negative tests in the ACT is 6753.

 

