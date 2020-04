Share Canberra's trusted news:

WITH 100 people fully recovered, there were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in the ACT over the past 24 hours.

Of the three remaining people in Canberra afflicted by the virus, two are isolating at home with ACT Health support and the third is in a stable condition in hospital.

The total number of people who contracted coronavirus is 106. The ACT has recorded three deaths.

The number of negative tests in the ACT is 7996.